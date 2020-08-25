Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Will Announce Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) will post $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medifast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the highest is $2.57. Medifast posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Medifast will report full-year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.48 to $11.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medifast.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Medifast had a return on equity of 68.55% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.75 million.

MED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medifast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $335,448.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $812,540.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Medifast by 83.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 1.0% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medifast by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Medifast by 306.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

NYSE MED opened at $162.33 on Tuesday. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $183.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.78 and a 200-day moving average of $107.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

