Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.12. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.40.

PEI opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market cap of $85.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 240,699 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 496,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,466,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 137,634 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 751.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 80,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.