Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Fastenal also reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

FAST stock opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $208,888.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares in the company, valued at $844,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,684 shares of company stock worth $5,195,898 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 3.6% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Fastenal by 97.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,016,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 500,411 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 12.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

