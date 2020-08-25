Zano Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $41,769.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. Zano has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and $41,769.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zano has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00005263 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00125117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.32 or 0.01678501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00188704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00148611 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,292,867 coins and its circulating supply is 10,263,367 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org.

Zano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

