ZBG Token Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. ZBG Token has a total market cap of $12.55 million and $1.09 million worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZBG Token has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One ZBG Token token can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00042144 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $630.05 or 0.05553729 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00048075 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a token. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,448,925 tokens. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE.

ZBG Token Token Trading

ZBG Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.