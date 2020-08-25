ZCore Achieves Market Cap of $137,578.53 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $33.94, $50.98 and $24.43. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 4% against the US dollar. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $137,578.53 and approximately $2,085.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,248,402 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

