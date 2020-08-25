ZelCash Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.67 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the dollar. ZelCash has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZelCash alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003385 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000057 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZelCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.