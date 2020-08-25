ZEON Hits Market Capitalization of $15.97 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZEON has traded 4% higher against the dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $15.97 million and approximately $43,127.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00042144 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $638.86 or 0.05582181 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003484 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00048359 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a token. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,141,798,362 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

