ZEON Network (ZEON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.08 Million

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 15% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. ZEON Network has a market cap of $22.08 million and $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZEON Network has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. One ZEON Network token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, P2PB2B, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00124800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.91 or 0.01678061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00188395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000859 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00148335 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About ZEON Network

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON Network’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON Network’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network.

Buying and Selling ZEON Network

ZEON Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart, P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.