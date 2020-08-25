Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR) Trading Down 8.2%

Zephyr Minerals Limited (CVE:ZFR) shares traded down 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.90. 281,567 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 111,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 million and a P/E ratio of -81.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.32.

Zephyr Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ZFR)

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It focuses on its 100% owned Dawson Gold Project and Green Mountain Property located in Colorado. The company's total land package includes approximately 129 hectares covering 135 unpatented lode claims and 9 patented lode claims.

