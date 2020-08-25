Zeusshield (ZSC) Market Cap Tops $314,536.19

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $314,536.19 and approximately $18,703.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00042144 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $638.86 or 0.05582181 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003484 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io.

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

