Zilla (ZLA) Trading Down 8.2% This Week

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Zilla has a market cap of $213,054.57 and $4,212.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zilla

Zilla’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

