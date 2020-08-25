Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.39. Zion Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 8,384,728 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Zion Oil & Gas alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zion Oil & Gas stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Zion Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZN)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.