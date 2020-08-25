ZMINE Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $294.00 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $384,424.11 and $294.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZMINE has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00082250 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00269401 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00040256 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001794 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007332 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMN is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

