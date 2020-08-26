$0.03 EPS Expected for Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) to announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.01. Asure Software posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Asure Software had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 1.37%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Asure Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

In other news, Director William Carl Drew bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 456.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Asure Software by 27.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Asure Software during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.46. 128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,716. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $102.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.42.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

