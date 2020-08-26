$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) to announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.18. Alteryx posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Alteryx’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AYX shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush cut their price target on Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.14.

AYX stock traded up $7.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.57. The company had a trading volume of 52,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,844. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.40 and a beta of 1.38. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $185.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

In other news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $3,291,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $282,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,384 shares of company stock valued at $24,465,865. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

