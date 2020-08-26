$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.44. KBR posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 0.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KBR. TheStreet cut KBR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

KBR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.15. 4,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,061. KBR has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.72 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In other news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $636,101.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,739.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

