$0.47 EPS Expected for Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Finl Cp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Alerus Finl Cp reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Finl Cp will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alerus Finl Cp.

Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.48 million.

Shares of ALRS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,356. Alerus Finl Cp has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83.

Alerus Finl Cp Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

