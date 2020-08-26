$0.58 EPS Expected for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) will announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.45. Cooper Tire & Rubber also posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.87 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTB shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE:CTB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 257,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,733. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTB. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,728,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,169,000 after purchasing an additional 103,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

