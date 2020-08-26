0xcert Price Down 14.1% Over Last Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. 0xcert has a market cap of $932,454.19 and approximately $47,598.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. In the last week, 0xcert has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00043072 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $643.12 or 0.05608100 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031500 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00049031 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

