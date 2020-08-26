$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) will post sales of $1.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. Ameren reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year sales of $5.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Ameren by 274.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 100.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 52.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 282.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 84.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEE opened at $79.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.21. Ameren has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

