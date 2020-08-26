130,000 Shares in Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at about $917,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,277,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACI. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Shares of ACI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.59. 2,184,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,080. Albertsons Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.62 billion. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albertsons Companies news, CEO Vivek Sankaran bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

