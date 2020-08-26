151,000 Shares in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 151,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Scientific Games at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 69.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 26.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

NASDAQ:SGMS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.90. 433,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,429. Scientific Games Corp has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.12. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Corp will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGMS shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Scientific Games from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.