157,400 Shares in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 157,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.25% of Theravance Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,780,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,923,000 after buying an additional 4,951,711 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $587,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,387,000 after purchasing an additional 95,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after acquiring an additional 107,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

TBPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Cowen began coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

In other news, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $457,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,844.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $307,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TBPH stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.94. 415,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,144. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.