$18.65 Million in Sales Expected for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to post sales of $18.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.30 million. American Superconductor posted sales of $14.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $77.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.70 million to $81.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $97.95 million, with estimates ranging from $85.90 million to $110.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 million.

AMSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. American Superconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 46.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.77 million, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.91. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

