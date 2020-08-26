192,300 Shares in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 192,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.25% of SeaWorld Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 700,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after buying an additional 226,374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $742,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $2,160,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

SEAS stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,809. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $36.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEAS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.45.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

