$198.77 Million in Sales Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to announce sales of $198.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.80 million to $203.00 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $207.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $804.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $791.90 million to $830.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $759.53 million, with estimates ranging from $754.00 million to $767.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $207.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 21.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 144,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 87,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONB opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $18.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.