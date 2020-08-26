1irstcoin Price Reaches $0.45 on Top Exchanges (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $15.71 million and $25,279.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00003943 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.54 or 0.00615433 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 99.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.36 or 0.01783044 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00029274 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008744 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000671 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00008456 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,769,733 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

