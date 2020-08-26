215,500 Shares in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 215,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of Laureate Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Laureate Education by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 90.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 572,730 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 10.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 10.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 531,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,379. Laureate Education Inc has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.92). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laureate Education Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Laureate Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

