$230.90 Million in Sales Expected for PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) to report sales of $230.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $230.00 million and the highest is $231.70 million. PGT Innovations reported sales of $197.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year sales of $861.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $857.50 million to $865.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $924.21 million, with estimates ranging from $906.90 million to $960.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $202.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGTI. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 26.0% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 189,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 39,084 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.0% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 333,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 132.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 80.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

