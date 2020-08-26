23,500 Shares in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth $301,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,527,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 183,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after buying an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BofA Securities lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.23.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $211,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,874.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 6,073 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $624,790.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,649.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,489 shares of company stock worth $976,228. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRAH stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.49. 134,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,301. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.32.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $729.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.12 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

