325,000 Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Acquired by Rovida Advisors Inc.

Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Bausch Health Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3,094.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 948,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $18,246,311.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHC. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cfra decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.26. The company had a trading volume of 205,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 104.13% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

