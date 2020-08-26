45,300 Shares in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of Ashland Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 725.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 555,300 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Ashland Global by 122.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ashland Global by 601.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after purchasing an additional 482,023 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Ashland Global from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ashland Global from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of ASH stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.90. The stock had a trading volume of 270,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,877. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.61 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

