$482.57 Million in Sales Expected for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) will report sales of $482.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $482.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $483.01 million. Dropbox posted sales of $428.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Dropbox had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DBX. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $158,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $46,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,300 shares of company stock worth $1,066,710. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 24.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 936,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 182,300 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 27.0% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 32.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,693,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,959,000 after purchasing an additional 142,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 101.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after purchasing an additional 472,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 287.71, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

