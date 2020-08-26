4NEW (KWATT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 31.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One 4NEW token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Exrates, IDEX and LATOKEN. 4NEW has a market cap of $11,521.32 and approximately $7,364.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00128710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.95 or 0.01670676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00195592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000867 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00155034 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000149 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Cobinhood, Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

