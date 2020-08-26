$5.56 Billion in Sales Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report $5.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.65 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.38 billion to $22.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $22.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.61 billion to $23.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 79.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 51,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,149,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,858,000 after purchasing an additional 261,302 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 258,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 25.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 48,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

