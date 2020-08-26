$5.56 Billion in Sales Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report $5.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.65 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.38 billion to $22.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $22.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.61 billion to $23.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 79.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 51,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,149,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,858,000 after purchasing an additional 261,302 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 258,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 25.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 48,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply