$50,000.00 in Sales Expected for Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) will report sales of $50,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IMV’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70,000.00 and the lowest is $20,000.00. IMV reported sales of $120,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full year sales of $1.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80,000.00 to $3.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.33 million, with estimates ranging from $80,000.00 to $3.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IMV.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Monday, May 25th. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on IMV from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on IMV in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of IMV from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMV. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV during the second quarter worth $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in IMV by 172.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in IMV in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IMV in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in IMV in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

IMV stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

