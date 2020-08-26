50,000 Shares in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.11% of National Health Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 1,822.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 282,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,180,000 after purchasing an additional 268,219 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 30.8% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 861,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,315,000 after purchasing an additional 202,821 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,617,000 after acquiring an additional 107,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,076,000 after purchasing an additional 100,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NHI. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Shares of NHI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.34. The company had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 13.20 and a quick ratio of 13.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.36. National Health Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.83.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

