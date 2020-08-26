50,700 Shares in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.15% of Principia Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRNB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 34.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 433,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after buying an additional 111,018 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in Principia Biopharma by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,698,000 after purchasing an additional 109,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,318,000 after purchasing an additional 87,899 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $4,084,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 236.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 54,815 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Roy C. Hardiman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $305,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $927,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,504 shares of company stock worth $5,996,053. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PRNB traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.07. 3,581,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,939. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53. Principia Biopharma Inc has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $101.89.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $1.34. Research analysts anticipate that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRNB. Stifel Nicolaus cut Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Principia Biopharma from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Principia Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

