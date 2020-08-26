6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL) Shares Up 0.1%

6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.82 and last traded at $27.86. 11,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 152,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.29.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.