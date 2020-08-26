$60.62 Million in Sales Expected for Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) will report $60.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.25 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $71.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $264.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $261.50 million to $265.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $285.98 million, with estimates ranging from $272.86 million to $306.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11.

BNFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. UBS Group AG increased its position in Benefitfocus by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Benefitfocus by 3,733.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Benefitfocus by 148.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $349.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

