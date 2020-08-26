65,000 Shares in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 90.4% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 66.9% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of LHX stock traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $181.02. 1,156,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,105. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.67.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on L3Harris in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.84.

In other L3Harris news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.