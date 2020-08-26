$92.03 Million in Sales Expected for Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) to report $92.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmer Bros’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.00 million. Farmer Bros posted sales of $142.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros will report full year sales of $512.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $511.20 million to $513.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $494.41 million, with estimates ranging from $461.50 million to $527.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farmer Bros.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. Farmer Bros has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $123.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Farmer Bros by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Farmer Bros by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Farmer Bros by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Farmer Bros by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

