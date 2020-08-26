$95.73 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will announce sales of $95.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.90 million and the lowest is $76.80 million. Universal Display posted sales of $97.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $381.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $351.00 million to $412.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $536.19 million, with estimates ranging from $453.20 million to $575.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Universal Display had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Cowen upgraded Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.13.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $312,068.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,761,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 44.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.4% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 4.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 19.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 76.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $181.26 on Wednesday. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $230.32. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

