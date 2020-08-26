9,794 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,860,339,000 after purchasing an additional 365,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,028,000 after purchasing an additional 422,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,510,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,805,000 after purchasing an additional 186,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,201,000 after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,771,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,971,000 after purchasing an additional 39,029 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.17.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $13,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 366,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,221,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total transaction of $486,675.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,471,375. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.64. 24,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,727. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.44. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $142.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

