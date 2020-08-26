AA (LON:AA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.49

AA PLC (LON:AA)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and traded as high as $39.35. AA shares last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 6,951,245 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of AA from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AA from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 17 ($0.22) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AA in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 67 ($0.88).

The firm has a market capitalization of $229.03 million and a P/E ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 28.49.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

