AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AACAY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 72,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.21. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $9.04.

Get AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AACAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup cut shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.