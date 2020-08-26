Aareal Bank (ARL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Aareal Bank (ETR: ARL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/24/2020 – Aareal Bank was given a new €27.20 ($32.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Aareal Bank was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Aareal Bank was given a new €14.50 ($17.06) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Aareal Bank was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Aareal Bank was given a new €19.00 ($22.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Aareal Bank was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Aareal Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/13/2020 – Aareal Bank was given a new €24.20 ($28.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Aareal Bank was given a new €24.20 ($28.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARL stock opened at €18.90 ($22.24) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of €18.55. Aareal Bank AG has a 52 week low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 52 week high of €31.90 ($37.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

