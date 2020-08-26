Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Trading Up 4.8%

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) was up 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 5,921,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 7,619,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXAS shares. ValuEngine raised Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.63.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 3.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,074 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70,102 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 22.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,277,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 236,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 355.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,199,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 936,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,799 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

About Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.