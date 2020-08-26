Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,514 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,776,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,886,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $500,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,929.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.96.

Shares of ACN opened at $238.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $239.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

